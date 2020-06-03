2017: London Bridge attack

On 3 June 2017, a terrorist vehicle-ramming and stabbing took place in London, England.

A van was deliberately driven into pedestrians on London Bridge before crashing on the south bank of the River Thames. Its three occupants then ran to the nearby Borough Market area and began stabbing people in and around restaurants and pubs.

The attackers were Islamists inspired by Islamic State (ISIS).

They were shot dead by City of London Police officers and were found to be wearing fake explosive vests. Eight people were killed and 48 were injured, including members of the public and four unarmed police officers who attempted to stop the assailants.