Snapchat downgrades Trump account

The BBC reports that Snapchat has stopped promoting President Trump’s account on its Discovery section, vowing to “not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice”.

The decision follows Trump saying that “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” would have been used on protesters if they had breached the White House fence.

“Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America,” Snapchat said in a statement.

The move is likely to feed into tensions between the White House and social media companies, which escalated when Twitter added fact-checking tags to some of the President’s tweets last week.