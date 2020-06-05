Bangladesh conducts 2nd special flight to bring COVID-19 medical aids from China

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has conducted its second special ferry flight to bring home COVID-19 medical aid supplies from China, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR, a department under the defence ministry, said in the statement on Thursday that the transport aircraft returned to Dhaka from China on Wednesday with medical aids.

It said the Chinese medical supplies consisted of face masks, protective gloves, face shields, electronic thermometers, medical safety glasses and goggles.

Earlier on April 19, BAF conducted its first special ferry flight to bring COVID-19 medical aids from China.