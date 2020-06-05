COVID-19 cases continue surging in South Asia as India reports highest daily spike of new cases

The number of COVID-19 cases are rising fast in South Asia as India reports its highest daily spike of cases on Friday and confirmed cases topped 60,000 in Bangladesh.

India’s federal health ministry said on Friday morning that 273 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,851 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 6,348 and total cases to 226,770.

This is the highest daily spike in terms of fresh cases and deaths.

Bangladesh reported 2,828 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the country to over 60,000.

“A total of 30 deaths including 23 men and seven women were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 811,” Nasima Sultana, a senior health ministry official, told an online media briefing in Dhaka.

“The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 60,391 on Friday,” she said.

Afghanistan reported 915 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total to 18,969, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

Within the past 24 hours, 1,570 tests were conducted, and 915 were positive cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 309 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February, an increase of nine within the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 703 within one day to 29,521, and the death toll increased by 49 to 1,770, Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said at a press conference on Friday.

According to him, 551 more people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 9,443.

The pandemic has spread to all the 34 provinces in the archipelagic country. However, no more positive cases were found in six provinces as of 12:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 20,626 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 244 more infections on Friday.

The DOH said in a daily bulletin that the number of recoveries further climbed to 4,330 after 82 more patients recovered.

The death toll also increased to 987 after three more patients died from the virus, the DOH added.

South Korea reported 39 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,668.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for five straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

Malaysia reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national total to 8,266, the health ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press briefing that of the new cases, seven are imported while among the 12 local transmissions, nine are Malaysian and three are foreign nationals.

One more death was reported, the first since May 22, with the victim having suffered from health conditions before becoming infected, pushing the total deaths to 16.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has risen to 1,872, local media reported.

Among all the cases, 1,215 are active cases and two are foreigners being treated abroad. So far, 648 patients have recovered and seven deaths have been reported, according to the Health Protection Agency.

Fiji is now free of COVID-19 as the remaining three COVID-19 patients were cleared on Friday, said a Fijian minister.

Fiji’s health minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said Friday that they will continue to prepare and work as hard as they can to avoid any other waves of the deadly virus.