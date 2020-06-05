Germany continues to report lower COVID-19 infection numbers

New infections with COVID-19 in Germany were slightly above last week’s average as the number of confirmed cases increased by 507 within one day to 183,271, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

According to the RKI, the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Germany increased by 32 to 8,613 on Friday. The fatality rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany remained unchanged at 4.7 percent.

The number of people currently infected with COVID-19 in the country continued to fall to around 14,770 on Friday, as the estimated number of recoveries increased by around 600 within one day to 168,500, according to the RKI.

The four-day average reproduction rate (R-number) of COVID-19 in Germany decreased to 0.57, according to the daily situation report by the RKI for Thursday.

Since new daily infections have fallen well below peak values, the RKI has been stressing that the R-number in the country was “sensitive to short-term changes.” Following a local cluster infection after family celebrations in the district of Goettingen, 120 people had been tested positive by Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday that she would “get anxious when people think we no longer need the distance measures. We need them.”

Basic measures such as keeping a distance of 1.5 meter and wearing a face mask if the distance could not be maintained was “absolutely necessary,” said Merkel, adding that the rule would remain until there was a vaccine or medication.