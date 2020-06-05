Israel’s airport workers halt sudden strike amid COVID-19 crisis

The workers union at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport has stopped a sudden strike that disrupted flight activity, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the IAA workers announced the blocking of all departures and landings, demanding the government to formulate a plan for resuming normal activity and compensating the workers.

On Friday, 17 departures and 20 landings of passenger and cargo flights were scheduled, and the workers carried out the strike regarding part of these flights.

Since mid-March, after the coronavirus outbreak in Israel, some 2,500 IAA workers have been put on unpaid leave, and as of July 1, they will no longer be entitled for unemployment benefits.

As the strike started, Israel’s Transport Minister Miri Regev said in a statement that she had instructed the IAA to find alternatives to plane landings and to take care of all passengers’ needs.

The minister stated that she supports the workers’ struggle but added that the sudden strike is unacceptable and that she had asked the union to return to the negotiating table.

Following the minister’s request, the union agreed to stop the strike, as a meeting between the workers and the ministers of transport and finance was scheduled for Monday.