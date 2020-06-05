Meghan Markle says George Floyd’s life “mattered”

ACTRESS Meghan Markle has issued a personal message saying the lives of George Floyd and many other African Americans “mattered”, British media reported Thursday.

In a video for a virtual graduation ceremony at her old high school in Los Angeles, Markle said that the life of Floyd, an unarmed black man suffocated to death by a white police officer in the United States last week, “mattered” before referring to other African-Americans who died in police shootings in the United States in recent years.

“I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing — because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered…And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know,” she said in the video.

She also spoke of her experiences living through the Los Angeles riots in 1992, calling on young people and students at the school to come together to rebuild society.

Outrage triggered by the death of Floyd has spread to other parts of the world, including Britain.

Thousands of people on Wednesday gathered in central London’s Hyde Park to show their solidarity with Floyd. Organized by the campaign group “Black Lives Matter”, demonstrators chanted “no justice, no peace”, “Black Lives Matter” and “silence is violence” before marching through the city.

Above the crowd who have gathered, a flimsy cardboard sign that read “Black Lives Matter” can be seen.