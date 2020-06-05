Russia has confirmed 8,726 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total to 449,834, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Friday.

The death toll grew by 144 to 5,528, while 212,680 people have recovered, including 8,057 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,855 newly confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 191,069.

As of Thursday, 317,006 people were under medical observation, while over 12 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Friday.

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that most of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic in the city will be lifted by July 1.