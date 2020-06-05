S. African president promises to address staff shortages in COVID-19 epicenter

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised on Friday to urgently address the staff shortages in the Western Cape, the country’s epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic.

The province will get what it needs to cope with the rapid rise in infections, the president said while touring the Cape Town International Conference Center (CTICC), which is being turned into a 850-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The president was on an inspection visit to Cape Town and the Western Cape where confirmed COVID-19 cases have been rising at a faster pace.

The Western Cape accounts for more than 66 percent of the nation’s COVID-19 cases and more than 76 percent of related deaths.

As of Thursday, the province recorded 27,006 confirmed cases and 651 related deaths, while the cumulative numbers of cases and deaths in the country respectively stood at 40,792 and 848.

During the visit, Ramaphosa was briefed by the Western Cape government on the provincial health system’s level of preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and on the province’s hotspot strategy and implementation plan.

“We are fighting a life and death war and staffing challenges must be solved,” Ramaphosa said after being told that staff shortages are the biggest challenge facing the Western Cape.

He refuted the notion that the staff shortages were worsened by lack of money.

“Money is not a problem and I will not accept a lack of staff as an excuse. We must pull out all stops to save lives,” Ramaphosa said.

Every effort must be made to identify and headhunt the necessary staff, he said.

“The Department of Defence and Military Veterans is ready to bring in defence personnel who will be able to come to this province immediately to come and lend a hand,” Ramaphosa said.

All potential pools of talent and skills must be tapped, he said.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who accompanied the president on the visit, promised to help the Western Cape resolve the testing backlog with a shipment of testing kits that are clearing customs.

The province faces a backlog of 27,000 tests at the National Health Laboratory Service.

This means that someone who is seriously ill in hospital, or a health-worker, or someone who is at high risk of dying from COVID-19, may have to wait between seven to 12 days for a result.

As a result, the Western Cape government has decided to only test those who are at highest risk and most vulnerable of dying from COVID-19 infection in the Cape Town metropolitan area.