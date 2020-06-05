Turkish president cancels scheduled weekend lockdown

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday announced to cancel an initially planned weekend lockdown as part of measures taken against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Recalling that the Interior Ministry on late Thursday announced that the curfew will be applied in 15 provinces this weekend, Erdogan said “However, the reactions we received from our people pushed us to re-evaluate the decision.”

“It was understood that this decision, whose sole purpose was to prevent the spread of the disease and protect our citizens, would lead to different social and economic consequences. We did not want people, who started to organize their daily life again after a 2.5-month break, to suffer,” he tweeted.

The president urged the citizens to stick to social distancing and hygiene rules.

Turkey’s total novel coronavirus cases increased to 167,410, with 988 new patients in the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday evening.

Twenty-one more people have died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,630, the minister tweeted.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experiences in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.