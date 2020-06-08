Thousands protest in Spain against racism, police brutality

Sunday saw thousands of people in Spain add their voices to the massive “Black Lives Matter” protests all around the world, ignited by the U.S. police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American.

According to Spanish TV station RTVE, an estimated 3,000 people took part in a demonstration in Madrid, which began outside of the U.S. embassy in the central Calle Serrano.

The Spanish Government Delegate had given permission for 200 people to participate in the protest against the killing of George Floyd, but far more people than expected turned up to show their support, as also happened in other European cities.

Banners with messages such as “I am human; and you?” or “Silence is oppression” were visible, while demonstrators also chanted phrases such as “no person is illegal,” “Racists out of our neighborhoods,” “No more police violence,” according to the Government Delegate.

A further 3,000 people also marched in Barcelona for the same cause. There were also demonstrations in cities such as Bilbao, San Sebastian and Vitoria in the Basque Region of northern Spain, as well as in Logrono and Murcia.

The demonstrations in Spain were part of a huge wave of protests worldwide ignited by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in the U.S. city of Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed facing down and repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.