Turkey reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 170,132 in total

Turkey’s COVID-19 cases increased by 914 on Sunday, as the total cases climbed to 170,132, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 23 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,692, the minister tweeted.

Turkey conducted 35,335 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 2,338,593, he said.

A total of 2,647 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 137,969 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said, noting that 613 patients are being treated at the intensive care units and 274 are intubated.

Turkish people enjoyed the first curfew-free weekend as the lockdown had been imposed for weekends and national holidays since mid-April.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday announced that he canceled an initially planned weekend lockdown because it would “lead to different social and economic consequences.”

As people rushed to streets and parks at the weekend, Koca warned the citizens of the necessity of social distancing.

“Let’s not overdo the normalization,” Koca tweeted.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.