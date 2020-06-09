Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives celebrates three years in 2020

The Park Hotel Group’s first luxury resort turns three this year on the 8th of June 2020, a ‘one-island-one-resort’ destination in the Indian Ocean where sophisticated travelers can embrace a truly Maldivian journey and experiences of a lifetime in affordable luxury with safe comfort.

Located in North Malé Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings. 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, including 65 with their own private pools, a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, a world class award winning spa, a fully equipped dive and water sports centre, a recreation beach club and a kids club providing guests with everything they could possibly need for their dream getaway.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives exudes rustic charm with its bespoke furniture and decorative accents inspired by local crafts – all alongside state-of-the-art amenities and attention to detail that ensures a luxurious stay. Raw wood, tropical architectural elements and warm hues accentuate the resort’s public spaces. An open lobby that looks out onto the vast ocean, a pool bar that exudes tropical chic with its sunken bar and stunning beachfront location and a main dining restaurant that is home to small, overwater enclaves perfect for a romantic, al fresco dinner all seamlessly weaves the comfort and luxury of the resort into the beauty of its surroundings.

In an area famous all over the world for its thriving coral and marine life, the island’s breathtaking landscape offers mesmerising views, powdery white sand beaches, a magnificent, crystal clear lagoon and uninterrupted views of miles upon miles of tranquil, turquoise ocean. Delivering the perfect escape, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a place where time slows down and guests can embrace the serene beauty of the Maldives, treating themselves to the ultimate luxury of relaxation and peace.