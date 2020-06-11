Ankara seeks to ease strains with Greece, says Akar

Turkey and Greece experienced serious tensions in the past over disputed zones in the Aegean Sea.

June 11, 2020 admin Greece, REGIONAL, Turkey 0

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Wednesday said Ankara is trying to solve the problem with Greece over the Mediterranean with dialogue.

“We work with Greece in the Aegean and the Mediterranean with the determination to overcome problems by fulfilling our responsibilities as much as possible. At this point, we are making some progress,” Akar said speaking to A Haber broadcaster.

“I want to underline … that the Greeks would not stage a war with Turkey,” he added.

Turkey wants good neighborly relations with Greece, and believes the problems will be resolved by peaceful and political means based on the international laws, the minister said.

“We had three rounds of talks with our Greek partners. Two in Athens and one in Ankara. We are renewing our calls for holding the fourth meeting in Ankara,” he stated.

Akar called on Athens to abide by the demilitarized status of the islands in the Aegean.

Last week, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that Greece was ready for a military conflict with Turkey to defend its sovereign rights in the Mediterranean.

Turkey and Greece experienced serious tensions in the past over disputed zones in the Aegean Sea.

Related Articles

REGIONAL

Police search for missing after Crete floods

February 17, 2019 admin 0

Four people are missing on Crete after torrential rains caused flooding mainly in rural areas. According to reports, a woman made a telephone call to the Fire Brigade that the car her husband was driving […]

Health

Flu claims 118 people this winter in Greece

March 15, 2019 admin 0

Greece has registered 118 flu-related deaths during the current flu season which started last autumn, with most of them linked to the H1N1 strain, according to the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) […]

EUROPE

Flu in Greece claims 56 lives

February 14, 2019 admin 0

A total of 56 people across Greece have died from flu-related complications during the current flu season, Greece’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed. Greek medical officials have reiterated the significance of vaccination […]