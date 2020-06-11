Ankara seeks to ease strains with Greece, says Akar

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Wednesday said Ankara is trying to solve the problem with Greece over the Mediterranean with dialogue.

“We work with Greece in the Aegean and the Mediterranean with the determination to overcome problems by fulfilling our responsibilities as much as possible. At this point, we are making some progress,” Akar said speaking to A Haber broadcaster.

“I want to underline … that the Greeks would not stage a war with Turkey,” he added.

Turkey wants good neighborly relations with Greece, and believes the problems will be resolved by peaceful and political means based on the international laws, the minister said.

“We had three rounds of talks with our Greek partners. Two in Athens and one in Ankara. We are renewing our calls for holding the fourth meeting in Ankara,” he stated.

Akar called on Athens to abide by the demilitarized status of the islands in the Aegean.

Last week, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that Greece was ready for a military conflict with Turkey to defend its sovereign rights in the Mediterranean.

Turkey and Greece experienced serious tensions in the past over disputed zones in the Aegean Sea.