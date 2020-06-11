EASA praises cooperation from Portugal in preparation for air traffic resumption

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Thursday lauded the strong cooperation from Portugal in the preparation for air travel resumption on June 15, the Portuguese Lusa News Agency reported.

“We have great contact with the Portuguese national aviation authorities and they fully support our guidelines and procedures. I have no doubt that we will not have any problems with Portugal,” said EASA’s executive director Patrick Ky in an interview with Lusa.

“The situation in Portugal is stable so far” due to the “strong cooperation with national authorities” of aviation, he said.

To ensure health security, EASA has defined uniform rules and guidelines with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, including physical distance in all areas of the airport (except inside the aircraft), the use of a mask, frequent hand hygiene and the accountability of passengers who embark feeling symptoms.

“Aviation is an international and, in this case, European sector, and it would not make sense to have a type of procedures in Lisbon that were different from those in Brussels and that would not help to recover the confidence of passengers, creating difficulties for airlines, passengers and airports,” Patrick Ky was quoted as saying.