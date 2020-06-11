EU supports the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Maas says

Maas also announced Germany's decision to expand its anti-terrorism aid in Syria and Iraq.

June 11, 2020 Famagusta Gazette Israel, Palestine, REGIONAL 0

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that the EU supports the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and rejects any annexation plans.

Maas made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Jordan’s capital Amman.

“We are worried about the repercussions of the (Israeli) annexation decision,” he said, adding the priority is “to bring the two sides to the negotiating table.”

For his part, Safadi warned that any Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, which is a flagrant violation of international law, may lead to institutionalized apartheid in Palestine.

“Jordan will continue working with international partners to prevent the annexation and save the region from drowning in further conflict,” he said.

Maas also announced Germany’s decision to expand its anti-terrorism aid in Syria and Iraq.

On the efforts to combat the coronavirus, the German minister expressed his country’s keenness to “continue bilateral and multilateral work to end the COVID-19 crisis.”

About Famagusta Gazette 42 Articles
Famagusta Gazette keeps readers up-to-date on all regional and global news in regular updates.
Website Twitter

Related Articles

Germany

Palestine nudge Germany on Israeli annex plan

June 11, 2020 admin 0

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Wednesday urged Germany to pressure the Israeli government to withdraw its plan to annex Palestinian lands. Ishtaye’s remarks came during a three-way online meeting with German Minister of Foreign […]

Israel

Four killed and many injured in Gaza clashes

March 31, 2019 admin 0

At least four Palestinians were killed and 316 injured on Saturday during day-long clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip. Gaza’s health ministry said that teenager Bilal al-Najjar, 17, was critically wounded earlier on […]