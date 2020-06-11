EU supports the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Maas says

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that the EU supports the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and rejects any annexation plans.

Maas made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Jordan’s capital Amman.

“We are worried about the repercussions of the (Israeli) annexation decision,” he said, adding the priority is “to bring the two sides to the negotiating table.”

For his part, Safadi warned that any Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, which is a flagrant violation of international law, may lead to institutionalized apartheid in Palestine.

“Jordan will continue working with international partners to prevent the annexation and save the region from drowning in further conflict,” he said.

Maas also announced Germany’s decision to expand its anti-terrorism aid in Syria and Iraq.

On the efforts to combat the coronavirus, the German minister expressed his country’s keenness to “continue bilateral and multilateral work to end the COVID-19 crisis.”