Hungary to reopen border with Croatia from Friday

Hungary will reopen all crossings along its border with Croatia from Friday, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Hungarians and Croatians will be allowed to cross at all seven border crossings without being required to go into quarantine, according to the minister.

“For us, protecting the lives and the health of the Hungarian people is the most important consideration. However, as the Hungarian people have been particularly disciplined in the recent weeks and months during the peak of the pandemic in Hungary, we have the opportunity to lift previous restrictions,” he underlined.

Szijjarto said that previous lifting of restrictions for travel from Austria, Slovakia, Serbia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic had not caused a spike in new cases.