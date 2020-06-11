J.K. Rowling: Harry Potter author reveals experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault

The Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has revealed for the first time her personal experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault, after facing criticism over her comments on transgender issues.

In a lengthy statement published on her website Wednesday, Rowling described in more detail than ever how she became involved in the debate around the concept of gender identity.

The author revealed she was “a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor”, confirming for the first time that she suffered a serious sexual assault and physical abuse in her 20s.

She said she had never talked publicly about these experience before, “because they’re traumatic to revisit and remember” and she wanted to protect her daughter from her first marriage.

“I’m mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces,” she wrote.

The row began last weekend, after Rowling responded to a headline on an online article discussing “people who menstruate” by writing in a tweet: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Since then, prominent figures have publicly argued against her position, including actors who have worked in the Harry Potter franchises such as Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne. But Rowling stood by her comments, saying “my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

She said “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

Rowling said she had initially been “triggered” to share her thoughts after reading that the Scottish government is proceeding with its controversial gender recognition plans, which she said “will in effect mean that all a man needs to ‘become a woman’ is to say he’s one.”

“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth,” she wrote.

In December last year, the author voiced her support for a researcher who was sacked after tweeting that transgender people cannot change their biological sex.