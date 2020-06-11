Morocco starts easing anti-coronavirus measures

The Moroccan government announced on Wednesday that it will start from Thursday easing restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 in some regions, but will not fully lift the state of emergency until July 10.

Given the regional disparities in the epidemiological situation, the easing of anti-coronavirus restrictions will differ from region to region, Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani said during a parliamentary hearing session.

The government has divided the prefectures or provinces of Morocco into two zones according to the criteria set out by the health authorities, he noted.

“In the first zone, lockdown measures will be greatly alleviated, while in the second zone, measures will ease up at a relatively slower pace,” El Othmani said.

The easing of restrictions will include resumption of economic activities at the national level, excluding restaurants, cafes, bathes, cinemas and family gatherings.

As for the first zone, the easing will include resumption of urban public transport, freedom of movement within a certain distance of homes, and reopening of hairdressing salons and public gardens.

The prefectures and provinces will be subject to a weekly classification on the basis of criteria set out by the health authorities.

The authorities urge the people to continue to strictly comply with all precautionary measures including wearing face masks and keeping social distancing.

Morocco confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the North African country since March 2 to 8,508.