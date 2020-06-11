Palestine nudge Germany on Israeli annex plan

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Wednesday urged Germany to pressure the Israeli government to withdraw its plan to annex Palestinian lands.

Ishtaye’s remarks came during a three-way online meeting with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The “very important” meeting, held after Maas’ meetings with Israeli officials, “focused on the Israeli annexation plans,” said Ishtaye in an emailed press statement.

“We explained our total opposition to annexation because it is a serious threat to the establishment of the Palestinian state, a clear violation of the international law and also a threat to the regional security,” he added.

The Palestinian side has kept the door unlocked for a serious and real political track based on international law, the Palestinian prime minister noted.

For his part, Maas reaffirmed Germany’s rejection to the (Israeli) annexation process, saying it violates international law and harms the vision of the two-state solution that Germany backs, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Safadi voiced Jordan’s steadfast position against the (Israeli) annexation plan that violates the international law and undermines the two-state solution, according to the statement.