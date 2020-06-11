Turkey holds four PKK members, reports TRT

The Turkish security forces detained four suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Istanbul for planning terror attacks, state-run TRT broadcaster reported Wednesday.

Istanbul Police Department teams launched simultaneous operations across the city upon a tip-off, which said the suspects entered Turkey illegally after serving in the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, TRT said.

Police believed that the suspects, who are all Syrians, were seeking occasions to carry a terror attack, it added.

Police also seized many organizational documents and digital equipment in the raids, according to TRT.

The PKK, which has been fighting against the Turkish army for more than 30 years for setting up an autonomous region in the southeastern part of the country, is listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The Turkish government has considered the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.