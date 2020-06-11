Turkish Airlines resume international flights today

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) will resume some of its international flights from today.

Bilal Eksi, CEO of the company, said in a tweet that AnadoluJet, a trademark of the THY, would start flying from Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul and the capital Ankara to some European countries on Thursday.

The initial destinations would cover several major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin and London.

Turkey is expected to increase the number of its international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming days.

The THY earlier announced that its international flights would start on June 10. The reason for one day’s delay was not immediately clear.