11 injured in train-bus collision in Czech Republic

A train collided with a bus on Sunday near Struharov in the Czech Republic’s Benesov District, injuring 11 people, according to local media report.

Among the injured, one suffered severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Prague.

The accident occurred at a level crossing near Struharov Sunday morning, police and medical rescue service have said.

The train derailed as a result of the collision, reported the Czech News Agency, adding that the crossing’s light signalling device was operating properly when the accident occurred.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.