Iranian FM to visit Turkey: Turkish ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Turkey on June 14 to 15, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“During the visit, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged,” said the ministry.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said that Turkey, Russia, and Iran plan to hold a trilateral summit of the leaders on the issue of Syria via a videoconference.

The minister said it was Iran’s turn to host the next Astana summit, but they are mulling a trilateral meeting via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ankara and Moscow have agreed on the leaders’ videoconference, and they are waiting for Iran’s response about the date, Cavusoglu said.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey, and Iran in January 2017 in an effort to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table as a complementary part of the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.