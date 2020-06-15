Russia adds 8,835 COVID-19 cases, total 528,964

Russia has recorded 8,835 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 528,964, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement Sunday.

The death toll grew by 119 to 6,948, while 280,050 people have recovered, including 5,409 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,477 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 205,905. So far, 121,691 patients have recovered in the city.

As of Saturday, about 316,000 people have been under medical observation, while over 14.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Sunday.