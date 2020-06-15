Two more positive COVID-19 cases from English Premier League testing

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League’s latest round of testing, English football’s top flight confirmed on Saturday.

The Premier League tested 1,200 players and club staff on Thursday and Friday, among which two people from different clubs tested positive.

There had been 14 positive cases out of 7,487 tests across the previous seven rounds of testing.

The Premier League has set June 17 as a provisional date for resuming the 2019-20 season. All elite football games in England were suspended on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are 92 Premier League games remaining to play this season, with the first two fixtures seeing Aston Villa host Sheffield United and Manchester City face Arsenal.