3 Iraqi Kurds killed in Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq

Three Iraqi Kurds were killed in Turkish airstrikes on border areas in the northern province of Duhok, the Kurdish media said on Friday.

“The Turkish warplanes bombarded the areas of Sidan near the town of Shiladze and killed three Kurdish civilians aged between 30 to 40,” Washin Salman, the mayor of Shiladze, told the Kurdish media Rudaw.

The bodies were “badly charred” and one of the three bodies could not be identified, the report said without giving further details about when exactly the three were killed.

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes and artillery bombardments against the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.