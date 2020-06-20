Cyprus to reopen Green Line crossings

Crossing points along the buffer zone keeping apart Greek and Turkish Cypriots will reopen as of Sunday, Cypriot government said on Friday.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said that those coming from the part of Cyprus controlled by Turkish troops must have a negative coronavirus test certificate, and Cypriot authorities will make random testing of people moving through the crossing points.

He also said that a checkpoint in the heart of the capital Nicosia, used only by pedestrians, will presently remain closed, but all other eight crossings are available to both motorists and pedestrians.

Sentonas said the Turkish Cypriot side was informed about the decision.

Turkish Cypriot authorities have allowed some Turkish Cypriots working in the government jurisdiction areas of Cyprus to cross over the buffer zone but are not allowing them back until the end of the month.

The Cypriot Health Ministry said no new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the past three days.