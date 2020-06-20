Lebanese Finance Ministry earmarks cash for hospitals

Lebanese Finance Ministry allocated on Friday 12 billion Lebanese pounds (about 8 million U.S. dollars) for equipping seven public hospitals in Lebanon and training their staff, the National News Agency reported.

Lebanon has been working hard on equipping public hospitals following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the increasing need for public establishments to receive COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan praised the decision of the finance ministry which also allocated 800 million Lebanese pounds for Rafic Hariri University Hospital, the main hospital treating COVID-19 patients.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has so far succeeded in limiting the number of infections due to strict adopted measures.

However, the health ministry continues to conduct PCR tests randomly in different areas to better contain the virus.