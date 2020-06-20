Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections rises to 1,510

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Friday by 15 to 1,510, while death toll remained 32, the National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese Red Cross and various institutions conducted awareness sessions in southern Lebanon aimed at training people on how to live safely with the virus.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has received several donations from different countries for the fight against COVID-19.

The latest foreign support received by Lebanon for the fight against the pandemic was from China last week which offered 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective gears, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoes covers to Lebanese public hospitals.