UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 42,461 as another 173 patients die

Another 173 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Thursday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 42,461, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Friday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Friday morning, 301,815 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,346, according to the department.

As of Friday morning, there have been 7,433,114 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 169,600 tests on Thursday, said the department.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus alert level across Britain has been lowered from four to three after a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Britain’s Chief Medical Officers have reviewed the evidence and agreed that COVID-19 alert level should move from level four (the virus is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially) to level three (the virus is in general circulation), according to a statement released earlier Friday by the department.