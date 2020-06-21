German city dwellers continue to rely on cars: study

The number of newly registered cars in all of Germany’s 20 largest cities had increased in 2019 and the country’s city dwellers showed no signs of being “tired of cars,” according to a study by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) on Friday.

“In Germany, a stable trend towards increasing vehicle ownership, even in large cities, has been discernible for years. The frequently made claim that the personal car is losing importance has thus been refuted,” said CAR Director Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer.

The number of new cars increased by 17 percent to 3.6 million in 2019. Among the 15 largest German cities, Munich registered the biggest rise — two percent year-on-year — in vehicle population.

“Germans seem to love their cars and obviously want more and more of them,” said Dudenhoeffer. City dwellers in Germany would still prefer to own a car, although public transport services have improved and parking spaces are becoming scarce.

According to Dudenhoeffer, the steady increase in the number of cars is not unique to Germany. This is a worldwide trend, which is expected to continue.

Fueled by growing prosperity, car manufacturers are making driving ever easier with new products, such as car subscription services, which offer vehicles for a fixed monthly fee.

“The task is not to ban cars in cities, but to make them more compatible with city requirements,” Dudenhoeffer stressed. To that end, cars should be quieter and emission free, but also safer, he said.