Iran Covid latest

Iran’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 204,952 on Sunday after an overnight registration of 2,368 new infections, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at the daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,114 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 9,623 Iranians, up by 116 in the past 24 hours. Besides, 163,591 have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.