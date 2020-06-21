Libyan asylum seeker arrested after Reading stabbing rampage

Britain’s counter-terrorism police said Sunday that the stabbing incident which took place in Reading on Saturday night “has now been declared a terrorist incident.”

“Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East have been working closely with Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Department throughout the night,” the counter-terrorism police said in a statement.

Three people were killed and three more were seriously injured in the attack at Forbury Gardens in Reading on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old asylum-seeker from Libya living in Reading was arrested on suspicion of murder after being detained at the scene.

In the statement, Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said that police cordons continue to be in place and are likely to be for some time as counter-terrorism police officers work further to investigate this incident and establish exactly what happened.