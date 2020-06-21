Spain enters new normality

The State of Alarm which was imposed on Spain on March 14 to halt the spread of the coronavirus expired at midnight between Saturday and Sunday, allowing the country to progress into what Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the “new normality.”

All of Spain is now progressing into a condition which will remain in place until a vaccine or a reliable treatment for coronavirus is discovered.

“A new period is starting now …our economy is starting to beat. We are in a situation where we can move forward,” said Sanchez in a televised speech to the nation on Saturday.

Spaniards are now able to move freely around the country for the first time since March 14. Spain has also reopened its borders to travelers from the European Union and Schengen travel regions, and the first flights from abroad arrived on Sunday morning.