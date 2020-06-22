German largest airline Lufthansa downgraded from country’s top DAX index

Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa lost its place in the German DAX index of the country’s 30 largest listed companies on Monday.

Shares of Lufthansa, which had to cancel almost all flights for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, fell by more than 40 percent since mid-February. In the past two years, Germany’s largest airline had lost almost two thirds of its market capitalization.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, revenues of Lufthansa fell by 18 percent year-on-year to 6.4 billion euros(7.2 billion U.S. dollars), resulting in a net loss of 2.1 billion euros, the firm announced at the beginning of June.

Back then, Carsten Spohr, chairman of the executive board of Lufthansa, reminded that global air traffic had come to a “virtual standstill in recent months” which had impacted the company’s quarterly results to an “unprecedented extent.”

In April alone, passenger numbers of Lufthansa airlines had collapsed by 98.1 percent year-on-year and losses were so severe that Lufthansa stated on various occasions that the continuation of their operating business would rely on governmental funds.

The German government offered a 9-billion-euro (10 billion U.S. dollars) governmental stabilization package which was accepted by the airlines supervisory board but still requires consent of Lufthansa’s shareholders.

A meeting between several German ministers as well as Spohr and Lufthansa shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele at the Federal Ministry of Finance on Monday, however, failed to bring an agreement, German media reported.

Thiele, who opposes the idea of the German government as a shareholder of Lufthansa, currently holds 15.52 percent of the airline’s shares and could prevent the implementation of the stabilization package at the general meeting. (1 euro = 1.13 U.S. dollars)