Cyprus pledges to foot bills for travelers testing COVID-19-positive

Cypriot government will cover the costs of lodging, food, drink, and medication of travelers who test positive for COVID-19 during their stay, according to a document released by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism on Monday.

“The traveler will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight, in collaboration with their agent and/or airline,” said the document named “COVID-19 Destination Protocol–Cyprus.”

The document added that a COVID-19 hospital with 100 beds will be made available exclusively for travelers who test positive, and these can be increased at very short notice.

If travelers show critical symptoms, an additional 112 intensive care units are available for their treatment, with 200 respirators on hand at any time.

The document added that 500 rooms in dedicated quarantine-hotels will be made available for close contacts of persons who test positive, and again these can be increased at very short notice if required.

The document was issued as small numbers of tourists started arriving in Cyprus, with authorities expecting that large groups will arrive after mid-July.

Currently, Cypriot airports receive 70 to 100 flights a week, with passengers being mostly Cypriots who return home or people traveling for business and a small number of tourists.

Authorities said that they expect about 500 flights a week by mid-July.