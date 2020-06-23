Kyrgyzstan ratifies amending protocol on Russia’s military base in Kant

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Monday signed into law a protocol on making amendments to the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the status and conditions of the Russian military base in Kant in northern Kyrgyzstan.

The press service of the president reported that the protocol of amendments was signed in Bishkek on March 28, 2019.

According to the amendments, the area actually used by the Russian side will be increased by 58.32 hectares.

Besides, the protocol provides for the reconstruction of the runway in the base. Upon expiration of the agreement, these facilities will be returned to the Kyrgyz side, the press service said.

In order to develop cooperation in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Kyrgyzstan, the Russian side plans to use drones at the air base, the press service added.

Russia’s airbase in Kant was opened in 2003 under the auspices of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.