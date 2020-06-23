Polish PM says gov’t COVID-19 economic response saves 5 mln jobs

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday lauded his government’s economic response to the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, claiming that five million jobs have been saved with aid packages worth 100 billion Polish zlotys (22.5 billion euros).

Morawiecki made the remarks during a press conference marking the 100th day since the epidemic was officially declared in Poland.

He said the government’s efforts have been optimal despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The pandemic has not passed entirely,” he said, “but the degree of control we have over it fills me with optimism, and it looks good going forward and leave the crisis behind us soon.”

To date, Poland has a total of 32,227 COVID-19 infections, with 1,359 deaths, according to the daily update by the Health Ministry.