Portugal announces tougher rules to contain outbreak in Greater Lisbon

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Monday that the “state of calamity” will be maintained in Greater Lisbon with tougher rules to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a meeting held today with mayors from the cities of Greater Lisbon, including Amadora, Loures, Lisbon, Odivelas and Sintra that are the most affected areas by the COVID-19 pandemic, Costa said the changes are “necessary on the scale of the problem.”

The prime minister said that “surveillance visits” will be reinforced to see if the mandatory confinements are being met, in addition to “shortening” the deadlines for notification of infection tests in these places.

In the Metropolitan Area of Lisbon, “the maximum limit of 10 people in the gatherings will be restored”, the “security forces” will reinforce their presence on streets and will sanction against those who “organize or participate in gatherings that are not allowed.”

The head of government announced that all shopping centers will close at 20:00, with the exception of restaurants serving meals. And the sale of drinks in service areas and the consumption of drinks on the public road will be prohibited.

The shopping centers will be more inspected, regarding the entry, circulation and presence of people per square meter.

“There are different times and there is a completely different circumstance. The increase in cases of COVID-19 occurs mainly in 15 neighborhoods of the five cities,” said the prime minister.

“In these circumstances, we are not forbidding those who are able to work, we do not prohibit commercial activity and the risks associated with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are controlled,” said Costa.

The measures come into force at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday with approval by the Council of Ministers.

Portugal recorded four more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 1,534. Meanwhile, 259 cases of infections were detected, pushing the country’s total infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,392.