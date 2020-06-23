Spanish shares lose value on Monday

Spanish shares slipped on Monday, with the benchmark Ibex-35 index down by 0.92 percent to close at 7,345.70 points.

Up to 26 of the 35 blue chips lost in the day, with just nine recording gains in their share values.

Monday’s biggest loser was the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) with shares falling 4.46 percent. The Banco Sabadell savings bank lost 3.44 percent and cellulose and clean energy producer Ence Energia y Celulosa dropped 3.38 percent.

Clean energy provider Siemens Gamesa was the day’s best performer as its shares rose 6.33 percent. Collagen and cellulose producer Viscofan was up 1.72 percent while energy provider Red Electrica Corporacion climbed 1.67 percent.