Biden to accept Democratic Party’s nomination at scaled-back convention

Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden is poised to accept the party’s nomination at a scaled-back convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) said Wednesday.

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation,” Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said in an announcement.

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the former vice president would “proudly accept” the party’s nomination at the scaled-back convention, according to a report from The Hill.

The DNCC also said a “process is being developed” to ensure all delegates can cast their votes on matters, including the presidential nomination, remotely during the convention.

The convention will be moved from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee for the four nights of programming on Aug. 17-20, said the report.

This year’s convention will also eliminate large-scale events attended by thousands of people, including welcome receptions for media and delegates as well as an event for volunteers, said the report.