COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar to 33,069 with 778 new reported cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines soared to 33,069 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 778 more infections on Thursday.

The DOH said in its bulletin that the number of recoveries further rose to 8,910 after 255 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also increased to 1,212 after eight more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

According to the DOH, 452 of the daily reported cases were in Metro Manila, 106 cases in the Central Visayas region in the central Philippines and 220 cases were reported in other parts of the country.