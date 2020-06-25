Tokyo stocks close lower on concerns over U.S. virus surge

Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday as a record daily increase in coronavirus infections in the United States and a resurgence in cases in other major economies sparked concerns over the prospects for a global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 274.53 points, or 1.22 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 22,259.79.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 18.65 points, or 1.18 percent, to finish at 1,561.85.

Air transportation, real estate, and nonferrous metal-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.