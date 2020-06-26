54 new COVID-19 cases registered in Palestine

Palestine on Thursday announced 54 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of coronavirus infections to 1,588.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said in a press statement that 41 coronavirus cases were reported in Hebron, 10 in Bethlehem, two in Ramallah and one in Nablus.

Four patients recovered, raising the total recoveries in Palestine to 620, said al-Kaila.

The new wave of infections hit the West Bank in mid-June. Hebron, the largest district in the West Bank, is becoming the new epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic in Palestine, with a majority of the cases reported there. It was followed by Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian authorities have reinstated limited lockdowns in Hebron and Nablus, as mosques and churches across the West Bank were closed again.