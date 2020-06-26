Gas tank explodes near military base in Tehran with no casualties

A gas tank exploded in a public area of Parchin, east of capital Tehran, on early Friday, a defense ministry official told IRNA news agency.

The explosion did not affect a nearby military base in Parchin district, said Davood Abdi, head of the defense ministry’s public relations office.

The fire was brought under control and no casualties had been reported, he said, adding that the cause of the blast is under investigation.

Videos and pictures posted on social media showed a huge light flaring out across the sky over the east of Tehran early Friday morning.