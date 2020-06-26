Iran’s COVID-19 death toll passes 10,000; Saudi Arabia’s tally of infections tops 170,000

The death toll of COVID-19 in Iran passed the threshold of 10,000 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia surpassed 170,000.

The death toll from the virus in Iran climbed to 10,130 after 134 more fatalities were reported overnight, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,595 new cases were registered in Iran, raising the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 215,096. So far, 175,103 patients have recovered and 2,899 others remain in critical condition.

Saudi Arabia registered 3,372 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in the kingdom to 170,639, while the death toll soared to 1,428 after 41 more deaths were added.

The recoveries from the virus rose to 117,882 with 5,085 new recovered cases, the Saudi health ministry tweeted.

Turkey reported 1,458 new coronavirus cases and 21 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 193,115 and the death toll to 5,046, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 1,472 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 165,706. Turkey is currently treating 941 patients in the intensive care units, with 369 others intubated.

Turkish Interior Ministry announced that the 65-year-olds and above will be allowed to travel for tourism purposes if they obtain permission from the authorities.

Turkey has gradually eased the stay-at-home order for the elderly people since June 1, when the government stepped up the normalization process after two-month lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Iraq reported 2,437 new coronavirus cases and 107 more fatalities, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 39,139 and the death toll to 1,437.

Kuwait recorded 909 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, increasing the tally of infections to 42,788 and the death toll to 339.

Kuwait decided to start the second phase on June 30 to return to normal life, said Tareq Al-Mezrem, the Kuwaiti government spokesman, at a press conference.

The second phase, which will last three weeks, is part of a five-phase plan to gradually return to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic, and reopen the economy completely by mid-September.

Egypt’s total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 61,130 with 1,569 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 2,533 after 83 more patients died from the virus, Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

He added that 403 patients were completely cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries in the country to 16,338.

EgyptAir, the flagship carrier of Egypt, announced on Thursday it will operate non-stop flights to more than 29 destinations starting July 1.

Qatar’s Health Ministry announced 1,060 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 91,838.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 106 after two more fatalities were recorded, while the number of recoveries increased to 74,544 after 1,461 more patients recovered.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 46,563.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said 760 more patients fully recovered from the virus, taking the tally of the recoveries to 35,165. It also confirmed one more death, pushing up the country’s death toll to 308.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that his country will cooperate with the UAE to halt the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

The rare collaboration between the two countries, which have no official ties, will focus on the research and development.

Morocco announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338.

The number of recovered patients increased to 8,500 with 32 new recoveries, while the death toll rose to 217 as one new fatality was recorded.

Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing people to travel inside the country and reopen the cafes and restaurants.

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased by 18 cases to 1,662, while the death toll remained unchanged at 33.

Tunisian Ministry of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 1,162, including 50 deaths and 1,023 recoveries.