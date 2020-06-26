Netanyahu acknowledges Israeli “constant action” against Iran in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel is taking “constant action” against Iran in Syria, two days after Israeli jets allegedly conducted a deadly airstrike in Syria.

“We are taking constant action against the efforts of Iran and its proxies to entrench militarily in Syria,” Netanyahu said during a course graduation ceremony of Air Force pilots.

“The Iranian military must leave Syria,” he noted.

The actions are aimed to thwart Iran’s efforts to “develop precision missiles in Syria, Lebanon and other areas,” according to the prime minister.

In an apparent reference to the shadow-war Israel has allegedly been conducting in Syria, Netanyahu said Israel’s struggle against “Iranian aggression” in the Middle East “is designed first and foremost to … defend Israel.”

“Whoever tries to attack us places himself in very great danger,” he warned, sending a threat to Iran and its allies.

The remarks were an unusual acknowledgment of Israel’s attacks in Syria.

On Tuesday night, the Syrian army said at least six people were killed in airstrikes conducted by Israel, according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.

Israel considers Iran its biggest enemy, as Israeli officials have admitted to having carried out multiple raids in Syria since the beginning of the Arab country’s civil war in 2011.