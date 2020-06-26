Turkey eases restrictions on movement of elderly people

Turkey on Thursday allowed those who are 65 years old and above to travel for tourism purposes if they obtain permission from the authorities, Turkish Interior Ministry announced.

Turkey has gradually eased the stay-at-home order for the elderly people since June 1, when the government stepped up the normalization process after two-month lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Turkey reported 1,458 new coronavirus cases and 21 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 193,115 and the death toll to 5,046, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 1,472 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 165,706. Turkey is currently treating 941 patients in the intensive care units, with 369 others intubated, Koca said.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11 and has started the normalization process since June 1.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

On April 10 and June 24, Chinese medical experts have held two video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in fighting the coronavirus and treating the patients and protecting medical workers.