Israel to speed up epidemiological investigations amid morbidity rise of COVID-19

Israel will reduce the duration of epidemiological investigations to a maximum of 48 hours to curb the recent rise in morbidity, the state’s Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed related authorities to reduce to 48 hours the time period between detecting a new patient and bringing all people who were in contact with the patient to home quarantine.

Netanyahu also decided to shorten to 12 hours the time from applying for a COVID-19 test until results are given.

According to a recent analysis by the Hebrew-language financial website “Calcalist”, epidemiological investigations in Israel usually take at least five days, while the results of coronavirus tests are given in most cases after 48 to 60 hours.

The statement said the option of reducing public sector work was also discussed, so that only 70 percent of employees would attend office, while the rest would work at home.